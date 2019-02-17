One charged with DUI after multi-vehicle wreck closes all southbound lanes along Highway 17 bypass

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One person has been arrested Saturday after a multi-vehicle crash shut down all southbound lanes of Highway 17 bypass near 29th Avenue in Myrtle Beach.
According to Corpral Tom Vest with the MBPD, a driver was arrested and charged with DUI as a result of the incident. Vest says four vehicles were involved in the incident with multiple persons being transported to the hospital with injuries.
WMBF News has a crew at the scene with the most up to date information.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.