One charged with DUI after multi-vehicle wreck closes all southbound lanes along Highway 17 bypass
By WMBF News Staff | February 16, 2019 at 8:41 PM EST - Updated February 16 at 8:41 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One person has been arrested Saturday after a multi-vehicle crash shut down all southbound lanes of Highway 17 bypass near 29th Avenue in Myrtle Beach.

According to Corpral Tom Vest with the MBPD, a driver was arrested and charged with DUI as a result of the incident. Vest says four vehicles were involved in the incident with multiple persons being transported to the hospital with injuries.

