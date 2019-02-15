Honda recalling 437,000 mostly new vehicles

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Fearing what could happen if a vehicle stalled while driving it, Honda is recalling 437,032 Hondas and Acuras.
The problem is being blamed on a fuel pump that may get clogged with particle and slow down the delivery of fuel to the engine causing it to slow down or stall all together.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed to us today they are aware of the problem and has listed the following vehicles impacted:
- 2016-2018 Acura MDX
- 2015-2019 Acura TLX
- 2015-2017 Honda Accord vehicles, equipped with a 3.5L V6
What happens commonly in recalls is impacted drivers call dealerships to schedule a fix, and are put on a wait list.
The NHTSA said it would never allow an unreasonable risk of safety to the public.
To see if your vehicle is involved i n any kind of recall, you can put you VIN into this NHTSA website and check.
