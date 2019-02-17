Coroner identifies pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 501 near Tanger Outlets

By WMBF News Staff | February 17, 2019 at 9:59 AM EST - Updated February 17 at 9:59 AM

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A pedestrian hit and killed while crossing Highway 501 in Horry County Friday night has been identified by the coroner.

44-year-old Jewel Rodgers died of injuries sustained in the collision according to Patty Bellamy with the Horry County Coroner.

The crash happened at 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 501 and Waccamaw Pines near the Tanger Outlets says SCHP.

Troopers said the pedestrian was hit by a 2011 Nissan in the northbound lanes.

