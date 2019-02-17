Charges upgraded after four car wreck along Highway 17 bypass sends multiple to hospital

By WMBF News Staff | February 16, 2019 at 8:41 PM EST - Updated February 17 at 10:44 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Charges have been upgraded Sunday after a multi-vehicle crash shut down all southbound lanes of Highway 17 bypass near 29th Avenue in Myrtle Beach Saturday evening.

45-year-old Gregory Allen Glover has been charged with two counts of felony DUI and possession of cocaine after police say his 2013 Dodge 1500 started the wreck that sent at least six people to the hospital.

According to the MBPD, at least two victims required surgery for life threatening injuries sustained in the accident. The conditions of the victims is not known at this time.

According to the police report, officers responded to the accident at 7:55 p.m. and detected a heavy odor of alcohol on Glover’s breath along with ‘glossy, red and blood shot eyes’. Glover then denied to complete a sobriety test according to the report and was placed under arrest.

While being booked into Myrtle Beach Jail, officers report finding a ‘clear plastic baggy with a white powder substance’ in Gregory’s back pocket. The substance eventually tested positive for cocaine.

BREAKING: Three lanes are closed on Highway 17 in front of the PGA Tour Superstore due to a multi-vehicle wreck. UPDATE 8:44 pm: Cpl. Tom Vest with MBPD says the investigation at this point indicates that 4 vehicles were involved. Several persons have been transported to the hospital for injuries and one driver was arrested for DUI. UPDATE 9:01 pm: Highway 17 South Bypass at 29th Ave. is back open.

Glover has no prior convictions for DUI.

