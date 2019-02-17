Charges upgraded after four car wreck along Highway 17 bypass sends multiple to hospital

BREAKING: Three lanes are closed on Highway 17 in front of the PGA Tour Superstore due to a multi-vehicle wreck. UPDATE 8:44 pm: Cpl. Tom Vest with MBPD says the investigation at this point indicates that 4 vehicles were involved. Several persons have been transported to the hospital for injuries and one driver was arrested for DUI. UPDATE 9:01 pm: Highway 17 South Bypass at 29th Ave. is back open.