Teen thanks Horry County paramedics, quick-witted friends for saving his life

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A teen is thanking Horry County paramedics for saving his life after a traumatic experience avoided a tragic ending with the help of hasty aid.
Officials say earlier this month a young man named Corey suddenly suffered from cardiac arrest. With the help of some of his friends, Corey was given chest compression and other life saving aid until paramedics and EMT’s arrived to take over.
“This kind of outcome isn’t always so sunny,” began HCFR Captain and Medical Training Officer Brian Merry. “Everything clicked and everyone did their job to save Corey.”
Corey stopped by Horry County Fire Rescue station number 18 Friday to thank the first responders who were all saved Corey.
“All the people you see in this photo were individually integral in saving the life of Corey,” the teens mom wrote in a statement to WMBF News.
