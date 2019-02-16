Out to Space: Myrtle Beach children’s museum opens Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Grand Strand parents now have an escape for children who always seem to have their heads in the clouds. EdVenture Children’s Museum, a not-for-profit educational institution, officially opened it’s Myrtle Beach doors Saturday with a ribbon cutting.
The museum, located in Market Common, has a ‘space and flight’ theme and is specifically designed to introduce children to the fields of aviation and astronomy through interactive exhibits, according to a release.
Elements of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) concepts, aviation history, and child development skills are incorporated throughout the museum. Exhibits include a spaceship climber, flight simulator, mission control command center, maker space, toddler area, and more.
EdVenture Myrtle Beach will be open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until 6:00 P.M. and 12:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Sunday. Museum admission is free for museum members, $8 per person for general admission, $7 for military, educators, and seniors.
Visit www.edventure.org to learn more.
