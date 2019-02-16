NMB hosts 20 college teams for ultimate frisbee tournament

North Myrtle Beach, SC (WMBF) - This weekend the city of North Myrtle Beach is playing host to a unique type sport tournament, ultimate frisbee.
“It’s such a fun sport,” said Chris Zanio.
Zaino recently got into the sport of ultimate frisbee his freshman year at the University of Virginia, where he plays the cutter position on the college’s club team.
“It’s a lot more official and a lot bigger than I thought,” said Zanio.
This is the fifth year North Myrtle Beach has hosted the tournament which features 20 college club teams from across the country such as the University of Tennessee, Case Western, Virginia and Clemson.
The North Myrtle Beach Parks and Sports complex also features numerous natural grass fields for competition.
“It’s a really good tournament because you get a lot of young college kids in the area staying in the city and spending their money here,” said Ryan Myer.
Myer is the Sports Tourism Director for North Myrtle Beach, who saw a direct economic impact $28 million from sports tourism last year.
The sport of ultimate frisbee has grown immensely in the past decade.
The weekend long tournament brings in teams from across the country trying to compete for a spot on the national level, going against the top ultimate frisbee teams in the nation.
“We get to come here and play all these great teams from all over east,” said Alex Turney with the University of Virginia.
Plus, with warmer weather more teams are likely to travel south during the early part of the season.
“Everywhere we go to travel to play frisbee we play with the same people that love ultimate as much as we do, that’s what makes it so fun to do,” said Kunal Rath with Case Western Reserve University.
Myer hopes to continue hosting new and unique sport competitions in North Myrtle Beach heading into 2020.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.