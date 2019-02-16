Drug dog sniffs out vacuum sealed bag of marijuana

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A K-9 and his powerful nose managed to sniff a bag of marijuana that was vacuum sealed, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver was stopped for speeding Friday afternoon at Highmarket Street and Garrison Road.
That’s when Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Spike alerted Deputy Eric Holtzback to the vacuum-sealed bag of marijuana and another small container of marijuana.
Officers also found money, a scale and packaging contents in the vehicle.
The suspect was taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center.
Authorities have not released the driver’s name or the charges he faces.
