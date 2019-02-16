Deputies: Man charged after stealing car with 6-year-old Robeson County boy inside

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A 6-year-old Robeson County boy has been found after his mother said her car was stolen while her son was inside.
According to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 100 block of Southfield Road shortly before 8 p.m. Friday in reference to a vehicle being stolen with a child inside.
Laterra Francis of Lumberton told deputies she discovered her car being taken while she was putting groceries inside of her home. Deputies say it happened around 5:30 p.m. when her son, Rahmir Brown, was playing outside. Francis came out of the home and saw her car being driven away by her friend with Brown inside.
Deputies say 46-year-old Sammie Leonard Smith of Lumberton was driving the vehicle when it left the residence with Brown.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says the two were located by law enforcement in Florence during a traffic stop. Smith is currently being held in the Florence County Detention Center for violations in Florence County and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Meanwhile, deputies say Smith is back with his mother and did not have any type of injuries.
