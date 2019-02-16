Chanticleer super fan Savannah Thompson welcomed as new university ambassador

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina students are welcoming another friendly face around the Conway campus.
Savannah Thompson, namesake of all-abilities Myrtle Beach playground built in 2016, is the newest university ambassador at Coastal Carolina.
The group took to Instagram Friday to welcome Savannah.
In a 2016 interview with WMBF News, Savannah admitted to being a CCU superfan, her biggest challenge attempting to cram as many CCU sporting events as possible into one weekend.
According to their Twitter page, Chant411 ambassadors serve to assist students by answering any questions related to CCU & make your experience a better one!
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.