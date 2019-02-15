16-year-old charged with sexually assaulting woman near Winthrop University

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) - A 16-year-old boy was arrested Friday afternoon, accused of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman near her apartment complex near Winthrop University earlier in the morning.
The victim says she was approached by a man who was wearing a black hooded sweartshirt and black sweatpants around 4:30 a.m. near Rose Street Apartments on Alumni Drive. According to a release from Rock Hill Police Department, the attacker approached her and pulled out a handgun as she was walking toward her apartment. He reportedly had her walk to a darkened area where the assault took place.
According to officials, the suspect dumped the victim’s purse and stole her iPhone, ID cards, keys and 2012 Cadillac SRX. That stolen SUV was later found after someone spotted the vehicle.
Police say they believe the teenager driving that vehicle, 16-year-old Terry Shaimek Tyler, is the person responsible for the sexual assault. They said although Tyler is legally a juvenile in SC, that “his charges are serious enough for him to be charged as an adult.”
Tyler was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct first degree, armed robbery, kidnapping, grand larceny auto, possession of a pistol by a person under 18, and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.
Investigators say five other juveniles in the stolen car with Tyler had no involvement in the case and were all released to their families with no charges.
Winthrop University tweeted out a response to the assault Friday afternoon.
Tyler is being held in detention with the SC Department of Juvenile Justice pending any further court appearances.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 803-329-7293.
