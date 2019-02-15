New documents detail witness statements, vehicle information in Hania Aguilar case

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – WMBF News obtained more than 500 pages of documents that contain new information about Robeson County teen, Hania Aguilar’s, disappearance.
The documents contain witness statements and information on the vehicle that Anguilar was forced into during her suspected kidnapping.
Aguilar was kidnapped from her home in the Rosewood Mobile Home park on Nov. 5, according to authorities.
According to documents, she went outside to start up her aunt’s SUV and while she was outside, her cousin saw a man push her into the SUV and drive off.
Documents showed that two witnesses told officials that the suspect, Michael McLellan, arrived at the Deerfield Mobile Home Park two and a half hours after the teenager was kidnapped.
The witnesses said McLellan was dressed in all black, with a yellow bandana and was all wet. They also stated that he was carrying a cup of loose change. Hania’s aunt, who owns the vehicle her niece was kidnapped in, told investigators she had loose change in her SUV.
McLellan was also trying to sell two video monitors, according to the witness statements. In their reports, investigators noted that two monitors were removed from the seats of the SUV.
The SUV was found Nov. 8. Investigators said they found Hania’s shirt, pants and undergarments in the vehicle.
On the same day the vehicle was found, authorities said a person at the Deerfield Mobile Home Park, which is less than a mile from where the vehicle was found, was approached by a man matching McLellan’s description. The witness told officials that the man asked to borrow his phone.
The witness said that after the man finished his phone call, he spotted four officers walking toward them and that’s when the man matching McLellan’s description ran off.
The witness first told officials he didn’t know McLellan but later admitted to officials he did.
McLellan’s Criminal History
Prior to the suspected kidnapping, witnesses said that McLellan had identified three potential targets for a “lick” which, according to the documents, is slang for robbery. Investigators believed that Rosewood Mobile Home Park was one of the targets mentioned.
WMBF News dug into McLellan’s criminal past.
According to jail records from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, McLellan has a history of violent crime, with convictions in Robeson County dating back to at least 2000.
McLellan was previously convicted in November 2000 and June 2004 of misdemeanor assault on a child. McLellan was sentenced to probation in both cases, jail records show.
McLellan served nine years in prison after being convicted of assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree burglary in January 2007. He was released on Feb. 9, 2016. Jail records show he was on parole until Nov. 5, 2016.
In February, McLellan was convicted of felony breaking and entering and larceny of a motor vehicle. He served about four months in prison before being released on June 6. According to jail records, McLellan is on parole until March 3, 2019 in relation to the case.
Most recently, McLellan was charged with second-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by felon and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon following an incident on Oct. 15. According to an arrest warrant, McLellan attempted to kidnap and rob a woman at gunpoint in Fairmont.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.