Warrant: Man who lied about being attacked by ‘large black cat’ cut his own clothing

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – New details were released Friday about the man who deputies say lied about being attacked by a wild animal.
According to an arrest warrant, Rickey Wesley Lynch, 33, admitted he lied about the attack and “cut his clothing to give the appearance of being torn and ripped to resemble an animal attack.”
Authorities say they have probable cause to believe Lynch caused public fear and panic within the community when he reported the incident, according to the warrant.
Lynch was charged with filing a false police report and breach of peace.
Online records from the Georgetown County Detention Center show Lynch was released just after 8:00 p.m. Thursday on $5,257 bond.
