This is Carolina: First graders full of love on Valentine’s Day

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Aynor Elementary School was buzzing with excitement Thursday.
Most of the school was in red, and Ms. Ashley Poston’s class greeted WMBF’s Meredith Helline at the door for their television debut.
Each desk was adorned with a child’s Valentine’s basket, and they were all smiles handing out their treats to their classmates.
Meredith asked each student, “What does love mean to you?” “Who’s your Valentine?” and “What makes you a good Valentine?”
The answers were sincere, loving and adorable.
Happy Valentine’s Day!
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.