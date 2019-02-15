5th suspect in violent Horry County home invasion in custody, police say

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A fifth suspect wanted in connection with a home invasion in December has been taken into custody, Horry County police said.
Leonard “Ox” Wilson was wanted after police said he and four others went into a home in the 1200 block of Highway 90 near Conway, beat the victim and tied him up before leaving with numerous items.
Wilson is now in custody, according to Horry County Police Department PIO, Mikayla Moskov.
Police have not said how Wilson was captured.
The other four suspects in the case have been arrested.
He is charged with first-degree burglary, attempted murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during violent crime and felon in possession of a weapon.
