Suspect Search: Stabbing suspect, alleged scam artist wanted by police

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A man accused in a stabbing in Conway and an alleged scam artist in Galivants Ferry are wanted by the Horry County Police Department.
Controy Lafanze is accused of stabbing someone last month.
Police said on Jan. 30, they responded to a report of a stabbing in the Bucksport Road area of Conway.
When they arrived they found evidence that an assault had in fact occurred on a road nearby. A victim was located in the area and was taken to a nearby hospital.
Burroughs is now facing assault and battery charges in the first degree. He’s 44 years old with a last known address of Martin Luther Drive in Conway.
A victim told authorities that Tony Eugene Davis scammed them out of thousands of dollars.
The victim said Davis came to her home in Galivants Ferry and gave her an estimate to replace the roof on her home.
In November, the victim said she gave Davis $5,000, which was about half the cost of the job. Davis immediately cashed that check.
He was supposed to start work on Nov. 26 but never showed up. The victim said Davis has stopped responding to phone calls.
Davis is 45 years old and is charged with breach of trust over $2,000 but less than $10,000. Davis has a last known address of Deer Park Lane in Surfside Beach.
