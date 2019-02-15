Restaurant Scorecard: Mildew buildup on appliances, peeling paint; plus new venue in familiar spot

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This week’s Restaurant Scorecard starts at King Street Grille.
The King Street Grille at 3040 Howard Avenue in the Market Common has the lowest score of the week after inspectors said they found mildew buildup on the deflector plate in the ice machine. According to inspectors, the panini press had buildup as well.
Inspectors also found that mashed potatoes were cooling improperly. Cooked brisket had an expired discard date and chicken wings had an incorrect date, they said.
The scoop used for mashed potatoes had build up, the bottom of the coolers had water and food buildup and the dish machine had build up as well.
King Street Grille received a 78 out of 100.
At Bennett’s Calabash Number Three at 2900 North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach, inspectors said the buffet holding many items including gumbo, shrimp alfredo, sautéed shrimp, sausage and pot roast had improper holding temperatures.
The back door to the kitchen, opening to the outside, was not tight fitting around the door jam and threshold.
Inspectors also found that open bags of sugar and flour were not protected.
Bennett’s Calabash Number Three received an 88 out of 100.
The Noizy Oyster at 101 South Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach is next on the list.
Inspectors found cooked chicken wings without prep or discard dates. Oyster stew, gumbo and tartar sauce were all past their expiration dates, according to inspectors.
Inspection reports showed shelving in the walk in cooler was leaning, there were tears in the gaskets around the freezer doors and in between the walk in coolers.
Inspectors said ice buildup was found around the door to the reach in cooler as well as in between walk in coolers.
There was also cracking and peeling paint on the cook line wall and on the ceiling, according to inspectors. A counter was bowed exposing wood and the floor pulled away by the walk in cooler.
The Noizy Oyster receives an 89 out of 100 .
This week’s perfect scores goes to Murphy’s Law Four at 8703-F in Surfside Beach. Inspectors gave them a 100.
And the spot once known as 707 Diner has a new life. Fork and Links opened last month at 9408 Hwy-707 in Myrtle Beach, that’s just off of Holmestown Road
The fast casual venue is a restaurant and bar and features live music Friday's and Saturdays with local talent performing everything from country to classic southern rock.
