Report: Man steals U-Haul truck so he, wife can move to Myrtle Beach for a ‘fresh start’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police arrested a man who allegedly stole a U-Haul truck from Kentucky and drove he and his wife to Myrtle Beach for a fresh start.
Online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department state 39-year-old Andrew Wayne Roberts was arrested Wednesday on a charge of possessing a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more.
According to a police report, officers stopped the U-Haul truck in the 2600 block of South Kings Highway. Dispatch confirmed it had been reported stolen from Danville, Ky.
Both the suspect and his wife were ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint. Roberts reportedly told police he did not have a driver’s license and couldn’t rent the truck, so he stole it out of the U-Haul parking lot in Ky., after noticing the keys were in the ignition and the door was unlocked.
The suspect then told officers he wanted to move he and his wife to Myrtle Beach for a fresh start, and that she did not know the truck was stolen, according to the report.
The wife told police she thought a friend rented the truck for them.
