Police serve search warrant on home, ask people to avoid area

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A drug investigation is underway at a home in Georgetown, according to the Georgetown Police Department.
According to a Facebook post, officers executed a narcotics search warrant at a home at 1808 Prince Street.
Officers are asking people to avoid the area until they complete the investigation.
The Georgetown Police Department said more details will be released on the case.
WMBF News will bring you new information as it comes into our newsroom.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.