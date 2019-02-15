Police searching for runaway teen

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager.
Alexander Jordan Bell, 16, reportedly boarded his school on Temple Drive in Longs Thursday and arrived at North Myrtle Beach High School, according to a news release from HCPD. However, police believe he never went inside the building.
“He is reported to have left his cellular devices at home, and his family is worried about him,” the release states.
If you have any information on Bell’s whereabouts, call HCPD at 843-915-TIPS.
