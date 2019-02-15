Police search for missing Wilmington woman

By Clint Bullock | February 15, 2019 at 10:23 AM EST - Updated February 15 at 12:17 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Detectives with the Wilmington Police Department are asking for the public’s help to locate a woman who disappeared early Friday morning.

Officials said Calquana Victoria Maynor, 21, was last seen on Carnation Court around 1 a.m.

Maynor is described as five-foot-three and weighing 115 pounds with a ladybug tattoo on her front thigh and a heart tattoo on her hand.

If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.