Police search for missing Wilmington woman

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Detectives with the Wilmington Police Department are asking for the public’s help to locate a woman who disappeared early Friday morning.
Officials said Calquana Victoria Maynor, 21, was last seen on Carnation Court around 1 a.m.
Maynor is described as five-foot-three and weighing 115 pounds with a ladybug tattoo on her front thigh and a heart tattoo on her hand.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.