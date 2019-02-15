Police release photo of suspect in Loris bank robbery

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - Police have released a photo of the women wanted in connection with the BB&T Bank robbery in Loris on Thursday.
According to Loris Police Chief Gary Buley, the robbery happened at the BB&T Bank, at the corner of Highway 701 and McQueen Street, around 1:30 p.m.
Buley said they are searching for a light-skinned female. He said she claimed to have had a weapon but no one in the bank saw the weapon.
Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call the Loris Police Department at 843-756-4000.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.