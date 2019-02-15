Police release photo of suspect in Loris bank robbery

Police release photo of suspect in Loris bank robbery
Loris police have released a photo of the suspect in Thursday's BB&T Bank robbery. (Source: Loris Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | February 15, 2019 at 3:01 PM EST - Updated February 15 at 3:01 PM

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - Police have released a photo of the women wanted in connection with the BB&T Bank robbery in Loris on Thursday.

According to Loris Police Chief Gary Buley, the robbery happened at the BB&T Bank, at the corner of Highway 701 and McQueen Street, around 1:30 p.m.

Buley said they are searching for a light-skinned female. He said she claimed to have had a weapon but no one in the bank saw the weapon.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call the Loris Police Department at 843-756-4000.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.