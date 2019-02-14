Oral surgeon accused of sexually assaulting patients held under $1 million bond

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A judge on Thursday ordered an oral surgeon accused of sexually assaulting more than a dozen patients while they were under anesthesia remain jailed under a $1 million bond.
Michael Lee Hasson, owner of Wilmington Oral Surgery, appeared in court Thursday afternoon via video conference from the New Hanover County jail on 13 new sex crime charges filed against him on Wednesday. Those are in addition to the four charges filed against him during his arrest on Jan. 31.
Little information was provided during Thursday’s appearance. Hasson’s attorney, Buddy Allard, said he had not yet had a chance to speak with Hasson about the bond, but he expected to file a motion to set a hearing to discuss modifying it at a future date.
“Michael, I’ll be out this afternoon to have a conversation with you about that,” Allard said to Hasson in court.
Arrest warrants obtained Thursday show Hasson’s alleged crimes occurred as recent as January of this year. In total, Hasson faces 17 charges dating as far back as 2009.
Factoring in the dates of alleged offenses, Hasson’s 13 alleged victims range in age from 13 to 63, according to warrants.
A full list of Hasson’s charges:
- Felony indecent liberties with a child - 3 counts
- Misdemeanor sexual battery - 10 counts
- Felony statutory rape - 1 count
- Felony second-degree forcible sex offense - 3 counts
Hasson’s license has been suspended by the N.C. State Board of Dental Examiners pending its investigation.
