New fitness facility in North Myrtle Beach will soon offer a new watersports trend: paddle boarding

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Spring is right around the corner, and now could be a good time to start getting fit! It’s a new trend that’s growing in popularity in waterfront cities: Stand-up paddle boarding. Soon, a new fitness facility in North Myrtle Beach will offer it.
AdventureFit opened its doors in early February this year in the Cherry Grove area, created by a couple who share a passion for fitness and the outdoors. The facility currently offers boot camp classes, personal training and online fitness and nutrition programs. When the weather warms up, the business will launch paddle board fitness and scenic tours.
“During summer months, once it starts warming up, we will start including paddle boarding, so paddle boarding scenic tours out in the marsh. Also we’ll be doing paddle boarding fitness tours where people will go out and meet at the marsh and do a workout before they go out on the board," said Darrin Jacques, owner of AdventureFit.
On top of the paddle board tours, the boards will be available to rent. Jacques says their vision is to grow the company and expand locations along the Grand Strand in the future.
“Our vision here with this company is to start here and have multiple locations - so possibly over at Sunset Beach, Calabash, Ocean Isle - and just make it more of a fitness with more of an outdoors aspect of it,” said Jacques.
