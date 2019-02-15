More mold found at St. James Elementary; students moved from two classrooms

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Students will be temporarily moved from two classrooms in St. James Elementary School following the results of an indoor air quality report from the re-test that was performed last weekend, according to a letter sent to parents Thursday night.
The letter, provided to WMBF News from the parent of a student, states Palmetto EHS performed a re-test of 23 previously identified areas at St. James Elementary on Feb. 10, as well as 10 additional areas based upon comments received during the district’s meeting with school staff.
Mold spores were reportedly amplified in rooms E100 and the reading room, according to the letter. A recommendation was made to relocate staff and students from those rooms.
Parents were informed that students from room E100 would be temporarily relocated from Friday until mid-morning on Monday, Feb. 18.
“Students can return to Room E100 once the re-test has been performed,” the letter stated.
The school district said out of an abundance of caution, room E107 will also be cleaned,because it joins with room E100. Students will be temporarily relocated from that room for Friday only. In addition, HCS maintenance will also change the air filters in rooms E100, E107, and the reading room after cleaning has been completed, according to the letter.
Another recommendation was that a thorough cleaning and drying of all surfaces in those rooms should be performed by a qualified mold remediation company, according to the letter.
“HCS and St. James Elementary School Administration have jointly decided that HCS maintenance will perform the cleaning as stated above. Cleaning is currently underway and will be completed this evening (Thursday, Feb. 14),” the letter stated.
Parents have been expressing their concerns to district officials about the mold issues at St. James Elementary. On Wednesday night, many filled the South Strand Recreation Center to discuss the issue and hear what the next steps would be to remedy it.
“I just really want to see some effective progress being made here. I mean, we’re trying and I feel like our movement is growing but the district has done probably all that they have to do because there are no state statutes in place," said parent Meredith Smith.
“There was an “x" amount of rooms that were I guess deemed safe and clean but then there were a couple that were not. I guess my confusion and frustration is what do they exactly determine as safe mold,” said Cindy Verplancken.
WMBF News reached out to Palmetto EHS, who said it’s their company policy to keep client and related information confidential. When asked if they would answer general questions about air quality testing, they said they would not at this time.
The full test results can be viewed below:
