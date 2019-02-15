Man wanted following car chase arrested

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The man who reportedly led deputies on a car chase Wednesday night has been arrested.
According to an online post from the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Claude Junior Moore IV crashed his car during the during the chase and fled the scene.
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office Special Incident Response Team arrested Moore at around 1:40 p.m. Thursday at his home in the Lydia area.
Moore is facing charges with both agencies.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and SCDNR assisted in the investigation.
