Local lawmaker sponsors bill allowing nighttime golf cart driving

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Taking your golf cart out for a nighttime ride could become a possibility on the Grand Strand.
Myrtle Beach representative Alan Clemmons is sponsoring a bill that would allow cities to make golf cart driving at night legal. If it passes, each municipality will still be able to decide the specifics.
A Surfside Beach couple believes this law would be beneficial for the area but needs to have regulations.
“It would just be nice to ride down and see the sun go down and ride back but, as it stands, we have to be back before the sun goes down,” Sandy Green said. “They shouldn’t come across 17 at night, it’s too dangerous. But if they have a golf cart on the beach side then it’s okay. I think but crossing there is too dangerous.”
“I think that maybe in the summertime you could set certain hours after dark especially if the golf cart is equipped with turn signals and headlights,” Zeb Green said.
Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Childs disagrees with the proposed law and says he doesn’t believe any golf cart should be driven after dark. He said not only is this a safety concern but it puts more work on the police department.
“I mean we have a lot of people down here in the summertime and they are controlling traffic and monitoring all of the visitors," Childs said. "Much less making sure that everyone is riding their golf carts legally, if not then you have to explain to them, ‘Well you have to have this on here or that.’ That takes time and I just don’t see how it would work.”
Child’s agrees with the Green’s that there should be restrictions when it comes to crossing Highway 17 and believes the city of Surfside Beach is lucky there haven’t been any fatal accidents involving golf carts.
“Most of our stores are on the other side of 17 and even during daylight hours I hate to see golf carts cross that road," Childs said. "How many times have you seen automobiles get in accidents there and I think we are just lucky we have had any serious accidents there.”
The bill was referred to the Judiciary Committee.
