Horry County police seek help identifying Walmart ring thief

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police hope some clear surveillance pictures will help them catch a ring thief.
They said a man captured on surveillance stole two sets of wedding rings around noon on Thursday from the Walmart on Kings Road in the Myrtle Beach area.
The pictures show him entering the store and by the jewelry counter.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Horry County Police Department at 843-915-TIPS (8477) or email crimetips@horrycounty.org.
