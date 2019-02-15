Florida man arrested after threatening to blow up schools on anniversary of Parkland mass shooting, police say

MIAMI GARDENS, FL (WSVN/CNN/Gray News) – A Florida man was arrested after police say he threatened to blow up two schools on Thursday, the one-year anniversary of the Parkland shootings.
The suspect led police on a chase in an SUV, then tried to run from the vehicle, but was quickly apprehended.
Police say the man made threats against Miami Central Senior High School and Lakeview Elementary School in Miami-Dade County, FL.
Investigators believe he planned to hurt his ex-girlfriend’s children, who attend the schools.
“A female advised that her ex-boyfriend basically threatened her life. She has some small children and older children, and he threatened to blow up both schools where the children attend,” said Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson.
Authorities identified the suspect as William Richard, WSVN reports.
Police said after Richard made the threats, he got into an SUV and began driving erratically, crashing into three vehicles.
He faces charges including three counts of making false reports of planting a bomb, battery on a police officer, running from police, tampering with evidence and possession of narcotics.
On Feb. 14, 2018, a gunman fatally shot 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL.
