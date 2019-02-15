EdVenture Children’s Museum set to open at The Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The new Myrtle Beach location of EdVenture Children’s Museum is scheduled to open Saturday.
According to a news release, the museum will be located at 3061 Howard Avenue at The Market Common. The grand opening celebration will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9:45 a.m., and will include educational programming, giveaways and a $99 special on museum memberships.
“The museum carries the theme of space and flight and is specifically designed to introduce children to the fields of aviation and astronomy through interactive exhibits. Elements of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) concepts, aviation history, and child development skills are incorporated throughout the museum. Exhibits include a spaceship climber, flight simulator, mission control command center, maker space, toddler area, and more,” the release states.
