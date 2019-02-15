Dan + Shay set to perform at 2019 CCMF

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Country group Dan + Shay will take the stage at the 2019 Carolina Country Music Fest, according to an online posting from festival organizers.
Dan + Shay join a lineup that includes Alabama, Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, Brothers Osborne, Midland, Mitchell Tenpenny, Florida Georgia Line, Jimmie Allen, Randy Houser, High Valley, Travis Denning and Morgan Evans.
The 2019 CCMF starts June 6 and concludes June 9 in Myrtle Beach.
