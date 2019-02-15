Apartment complex with a history of illegal activity could be shut down

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An Atlantic Beach apartment complex with a history of drug and criminal activity could be shut down, according to court documents.
Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson filed a complaint Thursday against the owners of Ocean Apartments at 612 31st Avenue North in Atlantic Beach. The suit alleges the apartment complex has a general reputation of violence and drug sales.
“Since at least May of 2018, the Ocean Apartments has housed and facilitated the sale of illegal drugs. Tenants of the Ocean Apartments hang out on the patio of their apartment or in the parking area and sell drugs to people walking off the street or driving into the parking lot. This drug activity occurs throughout the day and night,” the documents state, in part.
On Nov. 14, 2018, officers executed search warrants in four rooms of the complex, and seized 2.6 pounds of marijuana, 50 grams of crack cocaine, 18 grams of cocaine, 20 hydrocodone pills, and three handguns, one of which was stolen, according to the documents. Ten people were arrested as a result of the investigation.
A man was also shot in the head on the second level of the complex on Jan. 20, 2018, over a dispute about drugs, the documents allege.
A notice of public nuisance was served on the complex on Dec. 11, 2018.
The Horry County Solicitor’s Office is asking the court to shut down the complex for one year.
