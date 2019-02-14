This Is Carolina: WWII veteran, wife’s love stays strong through better or worse

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) On this Valentine’s Day, it’s a love that has been through better or worse, sickness and health.
Eddie Myers, a 91-year-old World War II veteran, and his wife Beverly Ann have been married for 37 years. They got married in New York in 1981 after meeting at work.
“He was a mechanical engineer and he helped build televisions, and I was a secretary,” Beverly Ann said.
From assisting Beverly Ann as a Girl Scout leader for her daughter’s troop, to being the perfect gentleman and her equal partner, Beverly Ann said Eddie gave her the happiest life of love and laughter.
“Always busy, always together. Everybody would comment that we were always hand-in-hand. We did just about everything together. He was not beyond digging in the dirt and putting the flowers in,” Beverly Ann recalled.
After moving to Little River in 1998, she said the signs of Alzheimer’s were there, but it wasn’t until 2006 that Eddie was diagnosed with the disease.
“But I can’t really tell you how much he means to me,” Beverly Ann said. “And so now, it’s my turn to take care of him. He never complained, never questioned anything.”
And despite the advanced stage of Eddie’s disease, every once in a while, love wins, and Eddie comes back just for a second.
“Those are the memories I’ll take with me for the rest of my life,” Beverly Ann said.
She wants everyone to know how thankful they are for Eddie’s nurses and the Little River EMS. She said to love the ones you have a not take them for granted.
