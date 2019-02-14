SC one of the loneliest places to live on Valentine’s Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Are you lonely this Valentine’s Day? Turns out, if you live in the Palmetto State, you’re not alone!
According to a ranking from Move.org, almost 49 percent of South Carolinians are single, coming in at No. 2 in the country for the loneliest places to live on Valentine’s Day.
The Palmetto State’s most searched term was “I’m lonely,” according to Move.org.
Coming in as the country’s loneliest place on Valentine’s Day is the District of Columbia, whose population is 70 percent single.
Move.org used data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Google Trends to determine the loneliest places to live in America. From there, the factors used were the percentage of singles versus married people age 20 and older in each state, and a loneliness index informed by Google Trends data.
The top 10 loneliest states, as determined by Move.org, are:
1. District of Columbia
2. South Carolina
3. Arizona
4. Illinois
5. Vermont
6. Michigan
7. Alaska
8. Maine
9. Oklahoma
10. Kentucky
