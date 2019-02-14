Residents of Barefoot Resort asked to limit water usage

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach officials are asking residents of Barefoot Resort to limit their water usage until further notice.
According to information from the city, a contractor working in Barefoot Resort broke a sewer pressure pipeline that provides service within the community.
The city was required to shut down sanitary sewer pumping in Barefoot Resort. Officials are asking that minimal water be used so repairs can be completed.
