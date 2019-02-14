Proposed SC bill would let parents off the hook for leaving children if ‘basic needs are met’

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – A proposed bill in the South Carolina State House would basically let parents off the hook for leaving their children if their “basic needs are met.”
The bill, sponsored by Representatives Vincent Sheehan and Wes Climer, looks to provide exceptions to the definition of “child abuse or neglect,” or “harm.”
“’Child abuse or neglect’ or ‘harm’ does not occur if the parent, guardian, or other person responsible for the child’s welfare permits the child, whose basic needs are met and who is of sufficient age and maturity to avoid harm or unreasonable risk of harm, to engage in independent activities,” the bill states.
Those activities would include walking, running, bicycling, taking “other independent means of travel to and from school,” staying home alone or staying in a vehicle while unattended.
