Police: Horry student claims she was sexually assaulted on school grounds

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a teenager said she was sexually assaulted at St. James High School last weekend, according to an Horry County police report.
Police responded to the school on Monday and spoke to the 15-year-old victim who claimed the suspect, 18, forced her to perform a sexual act on him after returning from a school trip on Feb. 9, the report confirms. The victim stated that while she was emptying a water bottle into a sink behind the school, the suspect began urinating on the ground next to her, according to police.
The victim said the suspect then grabbed her hand, took her into a bathroom and forced her to perform a sexual act, the report confirms. The girl claims she said “no” several times and tried to push the suspect away from her. She says the 18-year-old then told her “we have to go” and made her leave the bathroom first, according to police. The victim alleges the encounter lasted for about three to five minutes.
According to the report, the victim said she went back to a classroom and asked to use the bathroom, where she cried before returning to class.
The suspect told police he and the girl did have sexual relations, but said it was consensual. According to police, the suspect said the victim asked him to have sex, but he refused. He alleges they then agreed to a sex act before returning to class.
The 18-year-old also reported to authorities that he had sexual relations with the girl at her house about 18 months ago.
According to the report, police were able obtain screenshots from video surveillance footage which showed the victim and the suspect in the back of the school and in the hallway.
Police say follow-up investigations will be conducted.
Horry County Schools released this statement on the incident:
“St. James High School was made aware of the alleged incident on Monday, February 11, after the parents of the victim came to the school and reported the incident to school administration. Law enforcement was immediately contacted and both Horry County School and the Horry County Police Department are investigating the incident.”
