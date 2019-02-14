Myrtle Beach Sports Tourism Department seeks volunteers for upcoming track meets

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Over the next two months, the city of Myrtle Beach will host three major track and field events featuring thousands of college and high school athletes from across the country.
Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium will play host to three track and field events come March and April.
The Myrtle Beach Sports Tourism Department hopes to have between 75 and 100 volunteers helping at these sporting events.
The Spring Training Invitational’s features three weekends of track and field competition which include the Coastal Carolina Invitational, Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational and the Beach Run Invitational, which is one of 16 National Scholastic Athletics Foundation Select High School meets.
Myrtle Beach Sports Tourism director Tim Huber said the city cannot put on events like this without the support of volunteers.
Currently, only 20 volunteers have committed to helping this year, but that number is expected to rise as the events get closer.
“It’s another great opportunity to get out and get involved at the beach. We certainly could not do it without them,” said Huber.
Close to 3,500 college and high school athletes will compete at these events.
On Wednesday, the sports tourism board discussed numerous details about the upcoming track meets.
This will be the second year Myrtle Beach is hosting the Spring Break Invitationals, much of that in part to the $5 million renovation to Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in 2017.
“The improvements have made hosting this event, the spring break track and field meets much easier to execute,” said Huber.
The meets last spring had an economic impact of $2 million.
The Coastal Carolina Invitational will be March 8 and 9. If you’re interested in volunteering, click here.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.