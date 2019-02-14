Morgan Evans scheduled to perform at 2019 CCMF

Source: CCMF Twitter page
By WMBF News Staff | February 14, 2019 at 8:09 AM EST - Updated February 14 at 8:09 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Morgan Evans is scheduled to perform at the 2019 Carolina Country Music Fest, according to an online posting from festival organizers.

Evans joins a lineup that includes Alabama, Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, Brothers Osborne, Midland, Mitchell Tenpenny, Florida Georgia Line, Jimmie Allen, Randy Houser, High Valley and Travis Denning.

The 2019 CCMF starts June 6 and concludes June 9 in Myrtle Beach.

