Horry County police ask for help in search for missing woman

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is asking for the community’s help to locate a missing woman.
Jennifer Lynn Rogowski, 26, was last seen on Feb. 4, 2019 in the Conway area.
She is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 120 pounds.
Rogowski is known to frequent the areas surrounding the 600 block of Highway 501 in Conway and the 1200 block of Highway 501 Business in Conway.
Anyone with information about Rogowski’s whereabouts is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-TIPS (8477) or email crimetips@horrycounty.org.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.