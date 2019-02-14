Here are some sweet deals to celebrate Valentine’s Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Are you and your special someone looking for a way to celebrate Valentine’s Day? There are several restaurants in our area offering some sweet deals for the holiday.
Senior Frogs at Broadway at the Beach
Free nachos for couples from 12:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. The restaurant will also have a “Free Pour” from 10:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m.
Baskin Robbins
The creamery is offering a $5 “Love and Kisses Sundae.” For participating stores and more information, click here.
Firehouse Subs
With any purchase on Valentine’s Day, customers get a free desert!
Joe’s Crab Shack
The restaurant is offering a Valentine’s Day dinner for $49 per couple. The deal includes an appetizer, two entrees and a dessert.
Hooters
The “Shred 'em and forget 'em” deal is back. All you need to do is bring a picture of your ex, shred it and get ten free boneless wings!
Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach
For $99.99 per couple, the “Classic Splash of Love” deal includes a four-course dinner, admission to the aquarium, a long-stem rose and one drink ticket per person. The “Tunnel of Love” upgrade is $120, which includes two drink tickets per person, a souvenir photo and a strolling musician. Reservations are required. Call 843-916-0888, ext. 3238 for more information.
Croissants Bistro & Bakery
The “Valentine’s Brunch & Bubbles” deal includes three-courses and a sparkling toast for $25 per person. The special runs through Feb. 17. The restaurant has two locations in Myrtle Beach: 38th Avenue North and 82nd Avenue North.
Aspen Grille
Diners can choose between a special Valentine’s Day menu or the regular menu.
Auntie Anne’s
Buy one heart-shaped pretzel and get a second one for free.
Carrabba’s
Through Sunday, enjoy Valentine’s specials featuring Italian classics or a meal for two starting at $45.
Cicis Pizza
Families can enjoy a $0.99 kids’ buffet with the purchase of an adult buffet and a large drink.
The Claw House
Valentine’s Day specials include fried lobster stuffed filet, crab risotto with blackened grouper filet, and teriyaki surf and turf skewers.
Hard Rock Café
Couples can get a special Sweetheart Shake for two and steak and shrimp scampi.
Hook & Barrel
The restaurant is serving a five-course Sweetheart Dinner through Saturday.
Olive Garden
Get a special dinner to go for two, starting at $35.99.
Waffle House
The Dillon location is accepting reservations for a special Valentine’s Day meal, one of 200 select locations to do so.
Aromas Pizza
Heart-shaped pizzas will be served all day long on Valentine’s Day! The restaurant has two locations on the Grand Strand: Murrells Inlet and Surfside Beach.
