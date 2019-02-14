FIRST ALERT: Much wetter weather pattern set to develop

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A much more active and wetter weather pattern is set to develop across the Carolinas starting this weekend and lasting into next week.
After a very wet start to winter, rainfall has averaged below normal in January and so far through February. In Myrtle Beach, rainfall in December totaled 7.42 inches - nearly 4 inches above normal for the month. Rainfall tapered off in January and the monthly total in January was 1.74 inches - nearly 2 inches below normal. So far in February, only .67 inches has fallen.
Starting this weekend, a more active storm track will develop across the southern US and the Carolinas. Frequent storm systems will pick up abundant moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean and result in several chances of rain at times from Saturday through the middle of next week. A stationary front draped across the region will also serve as a focus for occasional rounds of rain.
Most of the rain over the weekend will be on the light side with the best risk of rain arriving on Saturday and just a few showers at times on Sunday. Rain chances will increase again as another storm system moves through Monday and Tuesday. Steady, soaking rain may develop at times and even be briefly heavy by Tuesday.
Rainfall totals over the weekend will only reach .25 to .50 inches, but additional rainfall through next week will likely push rainfall totals to near 2 inches across most of the area. Some parts of the western Carolinas may see as much as 4 to 6 inches of rain.
