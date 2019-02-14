Crews respond to vehicle in pond; 1 taken to hospital, officials say

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after a vehicle was found in a pond, according to the Horry County Fire PIO.
Crews responded to the scene on Beaver Run Boulevard just before 10 p.m.
Officials said crews were able to pull that person out of the vehicle in the water. The person’s injuries are unknown at this time.
The Horry County Fire and Rescue dive team was called to the scene so that they can get in the vehicle and find out what caused the vehicle to go in the water, according to Horry County officials.
No other occupants were found in the vehicle after it was searched by the HCFR dive team.
WMBF News will bring you more information as it comes into our newsroom.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.