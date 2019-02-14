Bond set for man who deputies say lied about being attacked by ‘large black cat’

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A judge set bond Thursday for the man who reportedly lied about being attacked by a wild animal.
According to information from the Georgetown County Detention Center, Rickey Wesley Lynch, 33, was given a $5,257 bond on charges of filing a false police report and breach of peace.
On Tuesday, Lynch said he was attacked by a “large black cat” while walking along Dennis Drive toward Willard Loop, according to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. He later admitted the story was a lie, deputies say.
Lynch is currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.
