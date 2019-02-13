18 year-old with Myrtle Beach ties wanted for murder, police say

ORANGEBURG, SC (WMBF) – An 18-year-old woman is wanted for the murder of a man in Orangeburg, South Carolina, police said.
In a press conference Tuesday, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said its officers were called to an elderly housing complex on Sunday.
Officers said they found 68-year-old Bobby Huggins with a wound to his head which appeared to be blunt force trauma and multiple gunshot wounds.
Huggins was taken to the hospital where he died.
But before he passed away, officers said that Huggins was able to identify one of the suspects.
Police now have a murder warrant out for 18-year-old Tyekiva Harvin, who also goes by the aliases “Ty” and “Paris Miller.” Harvin has ties to the Sumter, Florence and Myrtle Beach area.
Police said that Huggins would let Harvin stay with him because from time to time she was homeless.
They said she is to be considered armed and dangerous and a threat to anyone that comes in contact with her.
There is one other person wanted in the case but police have not identified that individual.
Anyone with information on Harvin’s whereabouts is asked to call 803-533-5900.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.