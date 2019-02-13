20-year-old arrested, charged in October robbery

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Robeson County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who they said was behind a robbery back in October.
Toby Locklear Jr., 20, of Shannon tried to run away from deputies during the arrest, according to a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
Authorities said that his arrest is in relation to a robbery that took place on Oct. 6, 2018. During the robbery a gold rope necklace, Mossberg pump shotgun, money, wallet and medication valued at $918.50 were taken, according to deputies.
Locklear is charged with felony conspiracy, common law robbery, assault inflicting serious injury, larceny of a firearm and resisting a public officer. He is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center with a $113,500 bond.
More arrests are expected in the case.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.