Teen charged with threatening to kill someone just hours after release from jail

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill another person while armed with a gun, just hours after being released from jail.
According to a press release from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, Stephen Tyrek Covington is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, resisting arrest, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base.
Covington is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center and is awaiting bond.
According to investigators, Covington was released from jail on bond Feb. 8 following an arrest for first-degree assault and battery. Hours later, he allegedly pointed the firearm at another person and threatened to kill that person.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.