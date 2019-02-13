Surfside Beach one step closer to parking rate increase

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - People who visit Surfside Beach could soon have to shell out more money to park there.
Surfside Beach town council passed the first reading of an ordinance that would raise oceanfront parking rates from $1.75 per hour to $2.00 per hour Tuesday.
Every council member voted in favor of the ordinance except Mark Johnson.
Johnson said he doesn’t think the proposed increase is a good idea.
“We’ve run so many people off in Surfside Beach because of our parking regulations or lack of parking on Ocean Boulevard,” Mark Johnson said.
Other council members disagreed.
“I don’t really think a quarter to a tourist in this town is going to be devastating to them,” Councilwoman Debbie Scoles said.
Councilman Randle Stevens emphasized the fact that people who live in the town limits wouldn’t be affected by the proposed change if it goes into effect.
“It doesn’t hurt to raise our parking rates,” Stevens said. “The fact is, as residents, y’all get to park free. And if you’re a second homeowner, you get to park free. So it’s not hurting the residents one bit at all.”
The ordinance needs to pass one more reading before it goes into effect.
