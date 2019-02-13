SC library officials tell county council Drag Queen Story Hour canceled

GREENVILLE, SC (WYFF/WMBF) - A Drag Queen Story Hour planned at an Upstate library has been canceled, officials say, but organizers say they believe it will still happen.
According to NBC affiliate WYFF in Greenville, Greenville County Library System Executive Director Beverly James sent an email Tuesday to members of the Greenville County Council saying: “Greenville County Library System meeting rooms may be used by the public with the understanding that anyone may attend events and meetings held in them because they are public spaces.
“The ‘Mom’s Liberal Happy Hour Presents: Drag Queen Story Time’ event listing on eventbrite.com violates Library System policy in two ways: it restricts admittance to those who hold tickets, and it requires those attending an event in a Library System meeting room to show identification.
“Because the eventbrite.com invitation and restriction remains online making it appear that public library space is being used for a private event, the Library System is canceling the Mom’s Liberal Happy Hour meeting room reservation at the Five Forks Branch for Sunday, February 17, 2019.”
On Tuesday, event organizer Rylie Hunty said a separate application has been put in to the library to rent the room, according to WYFF.
Hunty said organizers feel the cancellation was a personal attack.
“It’s simply going and existing as human beings in an environment to teach tolerance and acceptance of diversity," Hunty said. "I think we need to have an adult reading hour rather than a kids’ reading hour.”
Hunty said it appears the application will go through, but in case it doesn’t, organizers have already contacted lawyers, according to WYFF.
Copyright 2019 WYFF/WMBF. All rights reserved.