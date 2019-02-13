Rain chances return for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another cold front arrive this weekend, ushering in more chances for rain.
We’ll remain rain-free the remainder of the work week but colder weather makes a return. Temperatures drop into the 30s Thursday morning with areas of frost likely before 8 am. Mostly sunny skies prevail into the afternoon with temperatures climbing to right around 60°.
Warmer weather begins to move in Friday as do the clouds. Temperatures make a nice rebound back into the middle 60s Friday afternoon. While the clouds continue to thicken up, rain chances will hold off until Saturday.
Overcast skies return Saturday morning with scattered showers expected early. Most of the rain Saturday will be in the morning but the clouds will linger through the day. We may see another round of showers move back in Sunday morning, especially across the Pee Dee and Border Belt.
Temperatures continue to climb this weekend despite the added clouds. We’ll take the afternoon highs to right around 70° for Saturday!
